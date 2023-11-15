Grimaldi Alliance assisted the Arranger (the temporary grouping of companies made up of Mediocredito Centrale SpA and Banca Finanziaria Internazionale SpA) in the launch of the second edition of Garanzia Campania Bond, the Basket Bond program promoted by the Campania Region and managed by the in-house company -Development of Campania. An instrument that involves the raising of funds through a series of minibond issues and represents for companies both an alternative to the traditional banking channel and a concrete opportunity to obtain long-term financing and at competitive economic conditions, thanks to the public guarantee at draw on resources from the POR FESR Campania Region 2014-2020.

In the first and second slots Grimaldi Alliance followed the simultaneous issue of 12 bonds issued by: for the first slot, Bervicato Srl, Cartiera Confalone SpA, Geco Renew Group Srl, Netgroup SpA and Soft Tecnology Srl and for the second slot, Campania ResinFer Srl, Elia Srl, GPM Srl, Maintenance and Assistance Computers Srl, Ok Informatica Srl, Site Srl and Solania Srl Participation in the operation will allow these companies to finance development programs for the creation of new investments with an impact on the Campania region.

The multidisciplinary team of Grimaldi Alliance that assisted the Arranger in relations with Sviluppo Campania in the initial stages of participation in the tender and structuring of the operation, in relations with SMEs and in relations with investors, was coordinated by managing partner Francesco Sciaudone and partner Andrea Martina, and was composed of partner Angelo Alfonso Speranza and senior associate Paola Sepe with reference to the issue of bonds and the related securitization. Partner Daniela Fioretti and partner Rosaria Arancio followed the relevant administrative law profiles and partner Andrea Neri the profiles relating to state aid regulations. The corporate law profiles were followed by partner Leonida Cagli assisted by associate Bianca Lombardo, while the tax law profiles were followed by partner Carlo Cugnasca.