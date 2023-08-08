The Grimaldi Alliance, in collaboration with a team led by partner Paolo Daviddi and made up of Donatella De Lieto, Angelica Codazzi and Alessandra Braccio, the latter responsible for aspects related to financial markets and the corporate sphere with the legal support of Valentina Majioli and Maria Vincenza Di Lisa, under the guidance of her partner Maddalena Boffoli for labor law issues, provided assistance to iVision Tech during the listing process on Euronext Growth Milan. iVision Tech is a small and medium-sized company active in the Italian manufacturing sector, specialized in the design and production of acetate frames for eyeglasses and sunglasses, as well as combined eyewear.

In the context of the admission to trading procedure on Euronext Growth Milan, iVision Tech was accompanied by Integrae SIM, who acted as Euronext Growth Advisor, Global Coordinator and Specialist. Furthermore, BDO Advisory Services acted as financial consultant, while RSM Società di Revision e organisation Contabile acted as auditor and financial and tax consultant. In particular, the RSM team, coordinated by Nicola Tufo (Equity Partner) and Francesco Sperti (Equity Partner), is made up of Fabiano Guarino (Senior Manager), Biagio Rosa (Senior Manager), Luca Quagliata (Senior Manager), Enrico Bianco , Alessandro Scalco, Pasquale Esposito, Lorenza Malangone and Andrea Ventura, and supported iVision Tech throughout the process.