INTI CREATES revealed the title of the next game in development namely Grim Guardians: Demon Purge, will be a side-scrolling 2D platform-action game for which, however, there is no release date yet. The game will focus on a pair of demon hunters as they explore a mysterious castle and make their way with unique abilities and powers. Both hunters will be controllable by the player or by two players simultaneously (thus making the title also cooperative) with specific characteristics distinct between the two. The setting and the themes of the game strongly recall the saga of Castlevania also for the mechanics of the two interchangeable characters (seen in Castlevania: Portait of Ruin).

Grim Guardians will come up PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox X | S Series, Nintendo Switch And PC. At the same time some screenshots were released, a website and a trailer showing the title in action that we leave you below.

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge – Project Kickoff Trailer

Source: INTI CREATES Street Gematsu