YouTube channel of INTI CREATES delights us today with the opening movie of Grim Guardians: Demon Purgethe metroidvania starring the heroines of Gal*Gun: Double Peace, Maya And Shinobuengaged in an intriguing adventure.

It was used as an opening song Never x Never x Neverperformed by Kaimozono Sisters (Emi Uema and Chinami Hashimoto) is composed by Ippo Yamada.

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge is outgoing next February 23rd on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo SwitchAnd pc via Steam.

Source: INTI CREATES Street Gematsu