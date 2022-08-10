IGN Japan released 17 minutes of Grim Guardians: Demon Purgea new two-dimensional action by INTI CREATES in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo SwitchAnd PC (Steam).
Inspired in the setting by the masterpieces of the series of Castlevania, Grim Guardians: Demon Purge will put players in the shoes of the two demon hunters Shinobu Kamizono and Maya Kamizonocharacters already seen in the series Gal * Gun.
For more information, please refer to the announcement of the game, still without a publication date at the moment. We report below the new gameplay video.
Grim Guardians: Demon Purge – Gameplay
