IGN Japan released 17 minutes of Grim Guardians: Demon Purgea new two-dimensional action by INTI CREATES in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo SwitchAnd PC (Steam).

Inspired in the setting by the masterpieces of the series of Castlevania, Grim Guardians: Demon Purge will put players in the shoes of the two demon hunters Shinobu Kamizono and Maya Kamizonocharacters already seen in the series Gal * Gun.

For more information, please refer to the announcement of the game, still without a publication date at the moment. We report below the new gameplay video.

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge – Gameplay

Source: INTI CREATES Street Gematsu