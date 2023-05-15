A gloomy discovery was the one that was registered in a fast food restaurant, well A woman who worked in the establishment was found lifeless inside a cold room.

It was his co-workers, who, horrified, discovered the body of his partner inside a freezer in the Arby’s restaurant in New Iberia, Louisiana.

The event was recorded this Thursday around 6 pm. Police say they are investigating a “suspicious death” after the staff member’s remains were found in the freezer. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

So it was an employee who discovered the deceased woman inside the cooler, (and) the deceased is an employee of the restaurant, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told local news networks.

Lasereter said that according to preliminary information, although death is suspicious foul play is not expected, adding that the death may have been an accident.

"A situation like this is unusual, so we are taking extra precautions during the investigation," Laseter told KADN. (We) have pretty much completed our process at the crime scene. After fully processing the crime scene, this doesn't look like a homicide, it looks like an accident.

Authorities are now awaiting an autopsy from a coroner to identify the victim and cause of death.

New Iberia Police Department Sergeant Daesha Hughes said: “The New Iberia Police Department responded to the Arby’s business located on East Admiral Doyle Drive at approximately 6:20 pm in reference to a body found inside a freezer”.