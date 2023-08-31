Crate Entertainment has announced the new expansion of Grim Dawn, called Fangs of Asterkarn. This new expansion will be released next year on PC on various platforms such as Steam, GOG and Humble Store. It will require ownership of the base game and the previous two expansions2017’s Ashes of Malmouth and 2019’s Forgotten Gods. Crate Entertainment hasn’t revealed the price yet, but has stated that it will be comparable to that of the aforementioned expansions.

Grim Dawn: Fangs of Asterkarn it will not increase the level cap or the Devotion capbut will add a completely new region (Asterkarn) and the tenth mastery of the game: the Berserkers.

“THE berserker they are the brutal and unyielding defenders of Asterkarn who have embraced the gifts of the beast god Mogdrogen to transform themselves into ferocious beastly forms. They harness the harsh and unforgiving winds of Asterkarn to imbue their weapons and destroy their enemies. When not in their were-form, Berserkers take down their prey in savage two-weapon combat, but any weapon can prove deadly in their skilled hands, or their claws.”