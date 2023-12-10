The Heracles team bus was welcomed in Almelo by a group of around 150 angry supporters on Sunday evening, after the 2-0 loss against Vitesse in Arnhem. They made no secret of their message with fight songs, especially to head coach John Lammers. He has to resign. The atmosphere was sometimes grim.
Henk van Schuppen
Latest update:
22:23
