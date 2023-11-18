The atmosphere is grim on both sides of the heavy police line in the Westland village of De Lier. When smoke bombs, fireworks and eggs are thrown between the dozens of drumming activists of Kick Out Zwarte Piet on the Hoofdstraat this afternoon, the police intervene and drive away the large group of counter-demonstrators. Mayor Bouke Arends issues a second emergency order.

