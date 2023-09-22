Tempio Pausania – Twist at the Grillo trial Silvia was also present in the courtroom for the first time, the Italian-Norwegian student who accuses the four Genoese students of a gang rape. The exam of my best friend Roberta is scheduled in the courtroom today. Silvia is present together with her lawyer Giulia Bongiorno. However, the young woman was taken out of the courtroom as she could not attend the deposition as she was also a witness. The defense lawyers raised the issue. “We’ll be back next time,” explained the lawyer Bongiorno. The discussion is now underway on the failure to apply the CSM of one of the judges of the college, Nicola Bonante, who was transferred to Bari.

Silvia tested by the return to Sardinia: “I have to make myself so strong”

It is the first time that Silvia returns to Sardinia after the alleged sexual violence that occurred in 2019 on the Costa Smeralda. Silvia, according to her lawyer Giulia Bongiorno, was very tired: “I have to be courageous, I have to have a lot of strength”, she said to her lawyer during the trip. But she was unable to attend the hearing due to the objection presented by the defense lawyers. “We didn’t oppose it – explains his lawyer Bongiorno – because we preferred to choose a non-controversial line and to defer to the judges’ decision”.

AND the hearing of the trial against Ciro Grillo has begun and his three Genoese friends accused of a gang rape that occurred in July 2019 on the Costa Smeralda in Sardinia. One of the two victims will testify in the courtroom today. Roberta, a 23-year-old student from Milan, was the subject of some sexual harassment by three of the four students. That they took hardcore photographs of her while she was sleeping on the sofa after the evening spent with the Billionaire of Porto Cervo. Images which, according to the Tempio Pausania Prosecutor’s Office, constitute the crime of sexual violence.

But Roberta’s testimony is decisive because it will also allow us to reconstruct the gang rape that sees Ciro Grillo, Edoardo Capitta, Francesco Corsiglia and Vittorio Lauria in the dock. According to the accusation, all four sexually abused Silvia, a 23-year-old Milanese student and Roberta’s best friend. But before the young woman’s deposition, accompanied by her lawyer Vinicio Nardo, the issue of the judging panel must be addressed. In the end the application arrived for judge Marcella Pinna who, despite having been transferred to another office in the court in Tempio Pausania, will continue to follow the hearings of the Grillo trial. More complicated, however, is the failure to apply for my colleague Nicola Bonante who went to the Bari court. The CSM denied the application at the hearings and the defense lawyers are on a war footing. The lawyer Giulia Bongiorno is present in the courtroom today, representing Silvia.