M5S, Grillo: “Benigni’s tongue in Mattarella and Gino Paoli’s orgies”

Beppe Grillo he goes back to talking about everything, he does it at the theater ad Orvieto on his show, titled “I am the worst“. Its more than a show it looks like a real one self-analysis, in which the audience asks him uncomfortable questions and he answers them. The guarantor Five stars, at the world premiere of his new show – we read in the Corriere della Sera – does not skimp. “Have I ruined Italy?“, he asks rhetorically as he enters the stage in front of a packed hall. And he explains: “I have to understand who I am. You are a former politician, a former comedian: they have told me all sorts of things”. When they ask him what you really think about DiMaio he replies like this: “A kind of betrayal, I don’t even call it a betrayal because Down from he partnered with Jesus. They had a joint venture. Di Maio, however, allowed us to born again with Conte, the Wizard of Oz“. He dribbles the Five Stars. He underlines those who are in his opinion i paradoxes.

Use sarcasm when talking about Festival: «San Remo was extraordinary with this Amadeus as Nicholson of the Cuckoo’s Nest led them to free yourself to be happy. Fedez? He enjoyed”. Grillo – continues the Corriere – continues his examination of the Sanremo Festival: “Gino Paoli who goes on stage to talk about orgies. Benign that from one tongued to the president of the Republic with the Constitution, the unfinished one”. And again: “To me they make a political process on the children. I am sure how it will go. If you do the trials on TV, you also give the sentences. I even manage to laugh it off a little with the death I have inside. ” Then he concludes:”I’m weak now, I’m 75 years old”, says Grillo. For him it is a return to the stage after the last tour of 2017. It was Insomnia and resumed some of the themes of Grillo vs Grillo of 2016. Ten years ago, however, Grillo was at the peak of the Tsunami tours for Policies 2013. At the time he was talking about referendum on the euro and reiterated: «I want the politics be one vision two generations and not in two legislatures». Joseph was there too With you to listen to it audience.

