M5s, Grillo: “The Danes have gone from 222 episodes to zero. Let’s follow them”

Beppe Grillo relies on news from Denmark to prick the government to guide Melons who raised the cash cap to 5 thousand €. The founder and guarantor of the M5s– we read in La Stampa – he charges head on against the new executive on the issue of cash which, according to him, should be resolved at the Danish. The proof would be a givenwhich for the Genoese comedian is absolutely revealing: “Denmark – writes Grillo in a post reporting data from Finance Danmark – has registered its own first year without robberies in bank, as the use of cash has declined in recent years. In the 2021the Nordic country had one robbery in the bank and last year it didn’t even happen none“.

But all the same Cricket – continues La Stampa – only until a few years ago, stated the opposite and expressed arguments not very dissimilar from those recently used by Melons and his loyalists. “The big one evasion – wrote Grillo in a post entitled “The indecency of the banks” – and the massive export of capital does not use cash, but over- and under-invoicing and other accounting tricks. Banks make money all paymentsexcept those in cash. That’s why they want blame who uses them. With the credit cardsATM etc. they earn the commissions charged to merchants, commissions on current account transactions, interests“.

