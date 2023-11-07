Grillo Jr trial, the defendants are trembling. Silvia ready to tell all the details of that night

The trial against Ciro Grillo and his three friends accused by two girls of gang rape has come to a key moment. Silviathe young Italian-Norwegian who reported them will appear before the judge for the first time but he won’t look you in the eye the son of the founder of the 5 Star Movement and the other defendants, the key hearing will be in good shape private. The defenders of Grillo jr and the other young people from Genova Bene on trial for gang rape before the court of Genoa are sharpening their weapons – we read in Il Giornale Pausanias Temple. For the comedian’s son and his friends between today and tomorrow the decisive match is played of a process that at times appeared interminable, and which is reaching its final stages after a year and a half. For two days Silvia, the girl who Ciro and his friends reported itkicking off the investigation.

He will have to tell under oath what happened that night in the summer of four years ago. And, having reached this point, it is now clear that the fate of the four accused will depend entirely on the credibility of Silvia’s story. A taste of the treatment that awaits Silvia today – continues Il Giornale – occurred a month and a half ago, when in the courtroom Roberta had to introduce herself, the friend who was with her in the villa on the Costa Smeralda on the night of 16 July 2019, guest of Grillo junior and his friends. She was also for the Prosecutor’s Office victim of the sexual urges of young people, who placed their genitals in her face while she slept: a certain episode, documented by the images on cell phones. From what happened to her while she was sleeping Roberta obviously knows nothing. She but she knows what happened first, when she walked into a room and he found his friend Silvia in tears“they raped me, everyone“.

