Grillo jr, trial suspended. Key testimonials slip

The process to the detriment of Ciro Grillo and his three friends accused of group rape against two girls, he suffered one stop. There was great anticipation for what was being called the highlight hearing but something went wrong. Two microphones – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – for ten parties involved in the process. A collage of printed photos on A4 sheets taped to the wall instead of a projector and one electronic whiteboard to analyze photo And video. No system to reproduce the audio, also a fundamental tool, according to the lawyers of the defendants, to evaluate the sources from trial. Everybody at home. It sounds unbelievable, but that’s what happened in court yesterday Tempio Pausania.

It was staged – continues the Fact – one clash unprecedented among lawyers And judges. The courtroom where the hearings are underway, the defenders accuse, is not equipped with instruments minimum indispensable (we do not talk about the rest of who knows what technological tools) to guarantee the right to defense. So, until it is adequate, there will be no more hearings. It is no coincidence that the controversy broke out yesterday. In fact, the first were expected in the classroom witnesses really significant of this affair: the doctors of the clinic Mangiagalli from Milan, who had visited the student and the two kitesurf instructors from Silvia, the girl who accuses Ciro and his three friends.

