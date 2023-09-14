Grillo jr case, one of the friends goes back to the disco: a fight breaks out and the police arrive

New troubles for a co-accused of Ciro Grillo in the trial for gang rape against a girl he met in Sardinia. For Francesco Corseille now another accusation is added sexual violence. But this time it’s “of minor“. The young man – reports La Verità – exchanges a few words with a Genoese citizen. She is a competitive sportswoman and has a nipple piercing. At a certain point Corsiglia move the shoulder pad from the top doing discover the young woman’s breasts. Who remains half naked on the track in front of the club staff. At that point she, 19 years old, he reacts vehemently.

And he goes so far as to “use force” against Corsiglia. Sparking a commotion that in the end attracts the attention of two policemen present in the room. At that point – continues La Verità – Corsiglia apologizes to the girl. Which at first seems like he wants to leave it at that. But then she herself goes to the barracks of Fort San Giuliano for report it. Thus triggering the procedures for code red. The complaint is now in the hands of the Genoa prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor investigates Corseille for “minor” sexual assault. Then it sends the suspect the notice of conclusion of the investigation. Which is notoriously a possible prelude to request for indictment. Corsiglia is on trial for an alleged rape that occurred in July 2019 in Sardinia, together with Grillo jr, Edoardo Capitta and Vittorio Lauria. The victim is one 21 year old Italian-Norwegian student.

