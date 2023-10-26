Grillo jr, the attempt to discredit the victims: the lawyers’ questions on the details of the house 4 years later

The trial against Ciro Grillo and his friends is in the final stages. The key hearing is scheduled for on November 7when it’s your turn Silviathe main accuser of the son of the M5s guarantor and his three friends: the accusation is gang rape. But in recent days – we read in Il Giornale – it was the turn of the other girl present in the house on the night of the alleged violence in the Grillo villa in Sardinia in July 2019. Roberta it’s the young woman who slept on the sofa and who accuses the boys of harassment: “With those hot photos they made me feel like an object. Now I’m afraid to go out with any boy, I always think he could be like them.” The girl on trial he confirmed everything, especially the violence suffered by Silvia. «I asked her what happened, she told me: “they raped me”. And I asked her: who? She replied “everyone”.



But the lawyers of Grillo jr and his companions they tried everything to make her give in and discredit her: “What kind of pasta did you cook that evening?“. Roberta was also asked this question, in the hearing and under oath. And again: “You and Silvia Were you not in a state of inebriation? Weren’t you drunk?” She: “I can’t know what Silvia was really like, I had been drinking, I wasn’t in any condition… I was aware of my body, but I had been drinking.” The lawyer doesn’t give up: “why did you still stay in that house at a certain point?“, “when you woke up were the boys asleep?”, “how much time passed from when you woke up to when they accompanied you? Few minutes? Half an hour? An hour? Two hours?”. Under pressure Roberta struggles to answer, “not an hour, not five minutes…”. And again: “Had Silvia published a photo in her underwear and bra?“.

