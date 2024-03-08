Grillo Jr trial, the hearing of Roberta's father: “Panic attacks and life turned upside down after that night”

The trial continues Ciro Grillo and his three friends a Pausanias Temple. The son of the founder of the 5 Star Movement and the other boys are accused of gang rapebut not only from Silviathe young Italian-Norwegian from whom the complaint originated, but also from the other girl who was in that house and who he slept on the sofa, Roberta. The father tells the story in the courtroom her daughter's life turned upside down that has stopped studying for a year“, That “he had panic attacks“, that “she was no longer the same”. She tells the judges of the many times she lost her breath, that she felt suffocated. His daughter is Roberta, one of the two girls who signed the reports in the Grillo jr case. “Those hot photo – says Roberta's father in the courtroom – they have them turned my life upside down“.

“Since he discovered his photos of a sexual nature taken while she was sleeping on the sofa – continues Roberta's father in the courtroom – it was never the same again and began to suffer from panic attacks. But she had become very anxious even before talking to the family about what had happened that evening”. Apart from him, he also testified in the courtroom Silvia's younger sister. To talk about how much she had seen her struggling in the hours and days following the events. Another witness of the day: the psychiatrist Pablo Zulian – continues Il Corriere – who has been treating Silvia since 2020. He described a girl in great difficultywhich he had to change medications and therapy several times and that is it worsened after the river hearings in which he participated in recent months. “She was suffering documented after the facts” say Silvia's lawyers.