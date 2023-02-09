Grillo jr, the position of the four boys is complicated. The decisive hearing

The process charged to Cyrus Grillo and his three friendsaccused of gang rape by two girls met on holiday in Sardiniacontinues and the testimony from the mother of the alleged victim risks worsen the position of the four boys. In one of the key passages of her speech in the courtroom – reports Sky Tg 24 – the woman said: “After the dramatic facts of that evening my daughter was one different personhe was alone a walking body. Since that evening a period of tragedy. My daughter told me: “Mom I’m sick Of feel my breath“. The woman reported that the girl still shows signs of a psychological trauma: “He can no longer be with the light off in the room”, explaining that, moreover, after the events the food disorders of the young woman. The alleged victim, who was 19 at the time, now lives abroad.

The lawyer Dario Romano, who protects the Italian-Norwegian girl, said that her mother was “one authentic testimony, never an uncertainty, full of suffering. We believe it may be of great relevance in the reconstruction of the case”. Another lawyer reported that “the mother mom did“. The deposition of the woman was eagerly awaited: in fact, it was she, a few days after the alleged violence, ad accompany there Daughter in the clinic Mangiagalli in Milan for a visit. And precisely to the carabinieri of the Lombard capital, the girl’s mother said she had noticed of the profound changes in the daughter. THE four boys accused of gang rape they were not present in the classroom.

Subscribe to the newsletter

