Grillo jr trial: “I couldn't resist”. The text message sent by the alleged victim to her friend

“I couldn't say no and oppose it”. This would be one of the sentences contained in the messages exchanged between the Italian Norwegian student and her Norwegian friend in the hours following the alleged gang rape reported by the student, who she sees in the dock precisely for the crime of rape of group Ciro Grillo, son of Beppe, Genoese comedian and founder of the 5 Star Movement, together with three of his Genoese friends: Edoardo Capitta, Vittorio Lauria and Francesco Corsiglia. The disputed facts date back to the night between 16 and 17 July 2019 and allegedly occurred in the villa owned by the Grillo family in Porto Cervo.

The girl, assisted by a translator, testified in English and reported the messages received from the alleged victim of gang violence in the Tempio Pausania courtroom, answering questions from the prosecutor Gregorio Capasso and the pool of defense lawyers. Four folders with transcripts of messages between the two friends were added to the extensive file in the trial documents and an expert was assigned to transcribe the voice messages taken from the main accuser's telephones and to translate those written in English.

“All the contents of the chats between the two girls will be examined. The questions commenting on a chat were not conceivable or admissible”, explained lawyer Gennaro Velle, defender of Francesco Corsiglia, at the end of the hearing. The hearing will stop for the entire month of April: it will return to the courtroom on 2 and 3 May next time, when the experts and technicians will be heard and the college will acquire the transcripts of the messages.