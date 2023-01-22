NN Interviews is one of the Peruvian channels of Youtube that has achieved the most popularity throughout the extensive pandemic. Led by comedian’Cricket‘, specialize in interviewing celebrities, but in a very peculiar way. They often ask uncomfortable questions in order to entertain their audience. They also go to events, like the Bad Bunny concert.

In their most recent video, they spoke to Carlos Carlin, national actor known for his participation in “Pataclaun”. One of the most outstanding moments of the clip was when they make a comparison that leaves him speechless. “As an artist I respect you a lot. I even come to think that you are like Kurt Cobain because your career ended at the age of 27”, exclaimed ‘Grillo’, for which the television presenter was also speechless.