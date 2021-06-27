On the eve of the announced press conference tomorrow, Monday 28 June, Giuseppe Conte has not yet decided which line to take, what to say. The advice he received ranges from making “one last ‘take or leave’ appeal” to bowing his head and accepting the conditions set by Beppe Grillo. A few hours after the public clarification – provided that it is actually done – it is total darkness, in short, on the future of the Five Stars, while Di Maio, Fico and the sociologist De Masi are at work to attempt a last desperate mediation. But it won’t be easy.

“Do you know what the problem is?”, They say in Beppe Grillo’s parts. It is that the Elevato wanted to end the same fate as Casaleggio but they did not succeed. They crashed into a wall. This, according to the grillini of the old guard, was the most serious mistake, which irritated Grillo the most.

The aim was to put Grillo on the edge of his own creature. But this time things went differently: it is absolutely not true that the “groups” are on the side of the former prime minister, explains a source very well informed on the facts. And this is demonstrated by the numerous applause received by Grillo during his speech the other day in front of the parliamentarians.

The other mistake made by those who wanted to put Grillo aside is that the guarantor is not at all afraid of a possible personal list of Conte. The founder of the M5S does not in the least believe that the former Prime Minister can have the strength to set up a new party and does not even believe in the polls circulating these days, which would see a possible party of “Giuseppi” between 10 and 20%.

On the other hand, if that were the case, if the former prime minister was so strong in electoral terms, why didn’t he accept to run for the Roman supplementary (where the mayor is grillino)? And again: what is the use of yet another centrist party in an already politically saturated market? At most it can be a meteor like Mario Monti.

These are the arguments that are made by the parts of the Elevated. Therefore it is “he (Conte, ed) who needs us, not us him”. On the other hand, one of the most popular jokes these days in the grillina house is the following: if today Mario Draghi needed to talk to someone to understand what is happening in the Five Stars who would he call, Giuseppe Conte? No, he would call Beppe Grillo or Luigi Di Maio. The crisis of the Movement is all here, in these few lines.