Beppe Grillo surprises everyone on the blog: “LMost people don't know how to take a break from social media”

Beppe Grillo, somewhat surprisingly considering the space that online life has had in his political journey, From his blog he sings the praises of “disconnection” and dedicates ample space to an analysis of digital networks which, he notes, “are becoming increasingly overcrowded”.

“People are always online and every day it seems like there are fewer places where you can truly disconnect and be alone. Being able to always be reached regardless of your location might seem helpful to some, but more and more people are finding that to be offline it has become a modern luxury” we read at the opening of the blog of the M5s co-founder and guarantor.

“Many experiments are being conducted using drones and satellites to make the world more and more connected. The goal is to achieve total connectivity. But what exactly will it mean if this becomes a reality? What will be at stake? All this connectivity has not improved the world at all communication between people. It seems that the more we text each other, the more mundane our interactions become. A few years ago, many educators believed that it would be a great idea to allow students to bring computers and cell phones into the classroom for use during lessons. However, they quickly discovered that this was actually making students more distracted and preventing them from interacting and participating. Now many are asking students to deposit their phones and tablets. This forces them to pay attention to each other and learn from each other. Research has shown that an open notebook in a classroom creates a circle of distraction around that open notebook. Not only for the owner of the notebook but also for those who sit nearby.

In one survey, 89% of people in the United States admitted that in their last social interaction they did not put their phone away. This means that they were not fully engaged with the people they spent time with. (This attitude is called Phubbing). Ironically, many people who use high technology actually enroll their children in schools with programs that involve very little or absolutely no technology. But the point is not really to completely disconnect from the grid, because there is nothing wrong with the technology, the point is that most people don't seem to know when to take a break.

There is a growing group of people who want to unplug from time to time, who choose to disconnect and are willing to pay a high price for this freedom from the Internet. This is why more and more hotels are being created around the world “Digital Detox”, without wifi. In Brazil there is a beer brand that advertises with a refrigerator that blocks smartphone signals, as well as a bar, also in Brazil, that uses glasses that only hold up when placed on cell phones, against antisocial customers. In New York, last year, a group of kids created the Luddite Club, a club where you don't have to use smartphones or social networks to gain access.

In 2016, however, an app was designed that makes places without signal visible. The White Spots App shows cell phone control units that communicate with our smartphones and tablets all day long. Areas with Internet service and cell phone coverage are shown in black on the app's world map. The white dots are areas where Internet service is not yet available. People deliberately look for those white spots. Try it, you can download it from the Google Play Store or App Store. And it was precisely from this idea that a documentary entitled “Offline is the new luxury” by Bregtje Van der Haak was created, who uses this app to travel the world and meet people who want to maintain control of their connection to the digital network.

