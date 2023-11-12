ROME. Giuseppe Conte «came from university, he was a lawyer. We had to choose someone from civil society, I met him and said: “he is a handsome man, a graduate, he speaks English” (in reality not even that much, ed.). Then when he spoke he didn’t understand much, so he was perfect for politics. But he has improved,” in expressing himself. Beppe Grillo’s return to TV, from Fabio Fazio who is splitting the audience share against an impoverished Rai, was a half melancholy psycho-political show, but half also with flashes of notable sincerity, always disguised as a joke. In Grillo’s style.

Which he began with a joke, truly sincere and bitter. «It’s a bell, if I go out of tune you ring me», he said to Fazio, perhaps seeking Ligurian complicity, a little insecure and uncertain about what to expect. «I have a lowering of my voice so I have to raise it but it’s not anger. I’m here to know who I am and what you think of me and who you are. I am the worst, yes I am the worst. I have made this country worse, there is no joke. After the last interview with Vespa we lost elections, those I told to fuck are in government so I’m the worst. I’m here to understand whether I should continue or not, I brought Skype, I talked about Parmalat, I fought the whole world and now I’m going to a bar and you make me pay for the coffee…”. The last part was joking, the first was not: Grillo really showed the bitterness of a betrayed man, but perhaps he knows that he too – with the failures of his political dream, the Movement – has sufficiently betrayed the cause. And so he pretends to laugh about it.

Cleverly, he proposed himself again as an interlocutor of the Democratic Party, indeed, he said (an old show of his) that he had joined the Democratic Party: «I founded the Movement but I had joined the Democratic Party, in Arzachena. Now I’m old and confused.” He repeated that active politics is over for him: now “I have to understand what to do but not lead a movement.” «I am not capable of leading a political movement to a successful conclusion. Before there was Casaleggio who was a manager, he had a method.” But then the more livid Grillo was seen again, when – without embarrassment for the embarrassing trespass – he attacked the lawyer Giulia Bongiorno, who defends the young woman who accuses her son Ciro of raping her. «She is a lawyer, president of the Justice Commission, she is a senator of the League who holds rallies in front of the courts – said the founder of the M5s – where there is a case behind closed doors… It is inappropriate. So everything gets mixed up.” He who usually never seems to have worried too much about opportunity and customs in his political career. He, the king of the fuck. He, the master father who devoured all his political children, and was finally betrayed and disappointed by those Grillini children.

The show was, in every way, revelatory. Also from the point of view of a current psycho-politics of grillism: «I am here for one thing, to know who I am, based on what you think of me, because I haven’t understood who you are either. I am the worst, yes, I came to tell you, I have made this country worse. The last interview I did with Vespa, we lost the elections; everyone I sent to fuck is in government. What should I do? I’m truly the worst.” And he continued: «I have done things for you, dear friends. I took away your 144, I brought you Skype for the first time in Italy, I talked about Parmalat, I went to get the shares in Eni, at Monte dei Paschi, I fought the whole world and now I’m going to a bar and you make me pay for the coffee”, “that’s why I withdrew a bit, to see what happens”. «My anger, fuck you, is a good anger (here too, usual old cliché), I still have it, I am good inside and good anger is necessary for the soul, Tolstoy said it: a soul right must be angry, every now and then, but it is a good anger. There are angers that scare me too, cold anger: you see D’Alema, when you say ‘you’re rude’, you have a wolf inside you, you could materialize…”. in the end the “elderly and confused”, after all this series of gags, standing all the time, collapsed in the guest’s chair. Only then, as if he invoked Fazio’s mercy and balm, to return to what he will never be again.