M5s, Grillo and the secret project. The messages cryptic Christmas

The M5s has exceeded turbulence within it, the era of the presidency entrusted to Joseph Conte has recently brought some serenityalso thanks to the electoral successes of the latest policies and surveys smiling at the crickets. To stir the waters, however – we read in the Corriere della Sera – is the guarantor and founder of the Movement, Beppe Grillo. Three clues make a test, or at least constitute one track to follow carefully. The widespread suspicion in the Movement and also among the former starred is that the showman Ligurian is working on a new announcement: the launch of a new religious denomination, the «otherness». Doubt is increasing more and more with the months go by.

Cricket – continues the Corriere – it is not new a theatrical find and for this reason the voices that filter are from «to monitor” carefully. Already in June the founder of the M5S had announced ai MPs to have «joined a new confession, the altruism». Close to the Christmasa new trace had appeared on the blog: «Today at 12 on the day of winter solstice, the Elevated constituted the Church of Elsewhere. The deed of incorporation of the Church of Elsewhere has been delivered to Altrovatar and will be disclosed on the first day of revelations“. “Anyway – comments some crickets – with Beppe you always have to pay attention, understand if it’s a boutade or a real project“.

