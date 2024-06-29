Saturday, June 29, 2024
Grilling | A quart and a few ingredients are enough for the sweetest summer dessert

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2024
in World Europe
Grilling | A quart and a few ingredients are enough for the sweetest summer dessert
Grilled donuts are created in an instant from ready-made doughnuts, strawberries and ice cream.

Read the summary

The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human.

Grilled donuts are an easy and delicious summer dessert.

All you need are berries, store-bought donuts, ice cream and lemon curd.

You can fry the donuts on the grill or in a pan in butter.

Summer for a simple, but delicious and sweet dessert, you only need berries, ready-made donuts, ice cream and lemon curd.

If you can’t find lemon curd in the store, replace it with jam. If you want, you can serve it with whipped cream and fresh mint.

The grill gives the donuts a toasted taste, but you can also fry them in a pan in butter.

Grilled donuts

for 4 people

preparation time: 15 min

8 strawberries

4 donuts or 8 mini donuts

4 tablespoons of lemon curd

4 large or 8 small scoops of ice cream

For serving

whipped cream, strawberries and fresh mint

1. Slice the strawberries and set aside for a while.

2. Split the donuts. Fry the stripes for them in a hot grill. You can also fry the donuts in a pan in butter.

3. Spread lemon curd on the split surfaces. Put ice cream and strawberry slices on one side of the donuts. Lift the remaining halves into lids. Serve with whipped cream, strawberries and mint.

Recipe: Sanna Kekäläinen

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

