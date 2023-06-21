We are used to eating the green leaves raw, and few recipes can compete against a salad when it comes to introducing vegetables into the diet. But this does not mean that other treatments cannot be given to these leaves. Romaine lettuce, with its crunchy texture and pure green flavor, transforms when passed through a powerful fire, such as coals or a griddle. Roasting attenuates the bitter points of its leaves and transforms them into sweet flavors that combine perfectly with powerful sauces. With this in mind, we are going to prepare what could be a warm salad of romaine lettuce hearts with a cheerful umami sauce.

For this dish we are going to pay special attention to the sauce. We will sauté some mushrooms until they are completely golden and crunchy, at which time we will add the pancetta or smoked bacon. When the smell is evident, we add some chopped tomatoes, celery, onion and the strong point: oyster sauce. The oyster sauce is an Asian concentrate that screams flavor on all four sides; It is currently easy to find it in almost any supermarket, but if it costs you or you want veganize the dish you can resort to its alternative shiitake mushroom or soy sauce. Once the sauce is ready, the rest is sewing and singing: marking the lettuce well looking for the ideal toasting is all we need. Done this, to gobble up.

Time : 10 minutes Difficulty : Being in front of a strong fire at this time has its merits, but it is worth it Ingredients For 2 persons 1 large head of romaine lettuce

200 g of pleurotus mushrooms

4 slices of smoked bacon

2 ripe plum tomatoes

1 stalk of celery

½ white onion

3 garlic cloves

1.5 tablespoons oyster sauce or soy sauce

1 level teaspoon of white sugar

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Salt to taste Instructions 1. In a hot pan, add the olive oil and the mushrooms in strips. Cook them until they are golden, at which time we will add the bacon in pieces. We cook a couple of minutes. 2. Chop the tomatoes, celery, onion and garlic and add them to the pan. Let cook five minutes with a pinch of salt until they are integrated. Add the oyster sauce and sugar. Cook a couple more minutes and remove. 3. Cut the romaine lettuce from the end of the stem to the other end, getting two halves with a flat surface. Brush them with oil and put them on the grill or on a griddle over high heat. Mark well and remove. Serve the lettuces whole with the sauce directly on top. See also Police fine Sunak for not wearing a seatbelt

