Portobellos are nothing more than a variety of mushroom, which is differentiated at first glance by having a brown cap instead of white. But the interesting thing about this mushroom compared to the common mushroom, both widely cultivated for their gastronomic use, is not its color but its fresher flavor, somewhat more intense and delicate, and its meatier texture. Their characteristics shine especially when prepared on the grill or grilled; This time we opted for the second option to prepare a dish that can work as a starter or that you can turn into a single dish if you put a base of rice or mashed potatoes and add a luxurious mollet egg.

To prepare the grilled portobellos – also read “pan” – we cut off the stem so that they are flush with the cap and brown more evenly. Since nothing that can be eaten is wasted here, we chop those feet; also called very fine stipes along with some walnuts and almonds and we sauté them over high heat with a little butter, a lot of black pepper, thyme and the juice left by the Portobellos. As simple as you read it, and for modesty: an absolute delicacy.

We accompany all this with chimichurri, the Argentine sauce par excellence that accompanies any self-respecting choripán, also popular in the neighboring countries Uruguay and Paraguay. There is no canonical recipe for chimichurri, each house gives it its own particular touch, so much so that in this case I have decided to add mint and lemon because they go very well with mushrooms (I apologize in advance to the fervent orthodox fans of culinary purism).

Time : 25 minutes Difficulty : 1/10 Ingredients As a starter, for 4 people For the chimichurri 6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons apple or wine vinegar

The juice and zest of ½ lemon

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

A handful of chopped parsley (approximately 30 g)

10 mint leaves, chopped

2 teaspoons oregano

1 teaspoon ground chili or ground chilli

1 teaspoon sweet or hot paprika

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Salt Besides 20-24 portobello mushrooms

100 g raw almonds and/or walnuts

½ teaspoon dried or fresh thyme

15g butter

Olive oil

Black pepper

1. In a bowl, mix all the sauce ingredients and set aside. If garlic bothers you or you want to soften its flavor, you can blanch it: peel the cloves and put them in a bowl with cold water, bring to a boil and repeat the operation two or three times. 2. Clean the portobellos with kitchen paper to remove any dirt they may have. Cut the stems flush so that they do not protrude from the hat (the top part). Reserve the feet. 3. Heat a griddle or frying pan over high heat and add a splash of olive oil and half of the butter. Cook the portobellos on both sides until they are golden brown. Remove, place in a deep plate and season with salt and pepper. Reserve covered so that they do not cool. 4. Chop the feet and nuts very finely. In the same pan, add the rest of the butter and sauté over high heat along with the thyme, plenty of freshly ground black pepper and salt. 5. Add any juice that may have been released from the mushrooms and cook for a few more minutes until it evaporates. Serve the mushrooms along with the chimichurri and the minced meat.

