Preparing dishes on the grill or on a barbecue grill is a summer classic and outdoor meals that always triumphs because, if you are careful, you get a great dish with little effort and in a short time. As far as fish and shellfish skewers are concerned, the monkfish and prawn skewers are also a classic because, among other things, monkfish is a firm-fleshed fish that is wonderfully suitable for portioning and cooking at the top of the stove. power.

Raw monkfish and prawns can be skewered just sliced, salted, and minimally dipped in oil, but if you like and feel like it, you can very briefly marinate them in citrus juice, a dash of soy sauce, or pretty much whatever you fancy. Of course, that the time is short so as not to cure them like an anchovy in vinegar. Accompany the skewers with a good spring-summer salad and you will have a complete, relatively light and quick dish.

See also In Japan, the Soviet An-12 was recognized as a masterpiece Time : twenty minutes Difficulty : Acquire quality fresh monkfish and prawns without having an organ removed in exchange Ingredients for 4 people Extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves

24 raw prawns

600g monkfish

Salt to taste Instructions 1. Peel and crush the garlic. Mix it with a good drizzle of olive oil. 2. Peel the raw prawns, removing the heads and shell from the tail down to the last section; leave this last part together with the tail (save the heads for a broth). 3. With a pin, extract the intestinal tube of the prawns from the back of the tail. 4. Eliminate the bones of the monkfish and cut into cubes (save the bones for a broth). 5. Put the monkfish and the prawns in a salad bowl, and bathe with the garlic oil. Remove so that they smear well. 6. Assemble a couple of skewers per diner, each with three prawns and two or three monkfish tacos. See also ERC pressures the Government to reform sedition on the eve of the dialogue table 7. Heat a griddle or grill to high heat; when it is very hot, lay out the skewers, salt to taste and cook on one side until you can see that the monkfish has changed color on the bottom. 8. Be careful not to go overboard with cooking, it is better to stay a tad short than to dry the monkfish and prawns until they lose all their juices. 9. Turn the skewers over and finish cooking on the other side. Serve immediately.

If you have questions or complaints about our recipes, write to us at [email protected]. You can also follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, Twitter, Facebook either Youtube.