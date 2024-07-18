Thursday, July 18, 2024
Grilled food | Pet Shop Boys went to a barbecue in Pori: “You can’t get nakki buns here”

July 18, 2024
in World Europe
Grilled food | Pet Shop Boys went to a barbecue in Pori: “You can’t get nakki buns here”
Pet Shop Boys will perform tonight at Pori Jazz.

Pori in Jazz at the official Pet Shop Boys performance With an Instagram account On Thursday, a picture was published that will make Satakunta lovers of barbecue food happy.

The other half of the perennially popular British duo Chris Lowe stands in the black and white photo at the counter of the Grilli-Pori restaurant.

“You can’t get nakki buns here”, states the caption of the publication.

The picture has been taken Neil Tennantthe second member of the band formed in 1981.

Grilli-Pori’s rich menu doesn’t really include the nakki bun that British stars long for. The restaurant admits it in his Facebook post.

“You can’t get hot dogs from us, but you can get the best burgers in town!” Grilli-Pori answers to Lowe and Tennant.

Pet Shop Boys has performed several times in Finland, most recently in July 2023 at the Helsinki Ice Hall.


