Teenagers enjoying themselves in public parks aside, there is nothing more springtime than good fresh asparagus and juicy, fleshy strawberries. We have decided to combine these two ingredients, just as young people of altered blood do, with results that are extremely satisfactory.

The ingredient list is so simple that I only comment on everything related to cheese. If you do not have goat -although we have caught it a mania for its excessive use in salads with a trickle of fake Modena cream in the past decade, it is still a perfectly valid cheese- use feta, crumbled cottage cheese or cubes of fresh, Latin cheese, halloumi or mozzarella. If you are vegan, change it for soft tofu cubes.

If you are tired of preparing grilled asparagus, fry, grill, boil or serve them raw, cut into very thin slices. And if you have strawberry vinaigrette left over, use it in green salads -especially with arugula and spinach-; tropical salads with mango, pineapple or papaya; cold salads of couscous, bulgur and quinoa; in an avocado cut in half; tostaditas or canapés with white cheeses. It also goes well with fish like tuna and salmon; chicken, pork and beef carpaccio, and grilled or steamed vegetables (try it with artichokes, it’s a delight).

Difficulty

As easy as getting carried away by hormones in spring.

Ingredients

For 2 persons

A bunch of fresh green asparagus

1 tablespoon of goat cheese

Pipes to taste (substitutable for any dried fruit)

Salt to taste

1 drizzle of olive oil (to decorate)

For the strawberry vinaigrette

4 medium strawberries

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons of honey

Salt

Pepper to taste

Preparation

Start with the vinaigrette. Remove the stem from the strawberries and wash. Put all the ingredients except the salt and pepper in a tall blender glass. Beat with the blender for a few seconds until a homogeneous sauce is obtained. Salt and pepper, stir and reserve. Wash the asparagus. Bend the stems with your fingers to discard the hardest and most fibrous part. Dry off. Heat the grill without oil and add the asparagus. Depending on their thickness, cook for 4-6 minutes, turning once or until lightly toasted on the outside. While the asparagus is cooking, crumble the goat cheese with your fingers. Place the asparagus on a plate, salt, spread the crumbled cheese and the sunflower seeds on top, dress with the vinaigrette and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve immediately.

