Singer Grigory Leps told reporters about his relationship with his ex-wife Anna Shaplykova, his words are quoted “TVNZ”. According to the artist, they keep in touch.

“We see each other every day with my wife and children. I still consider them my family,” said the musician. He said that he helps the family financially and is involved in raising children.

In addition, Leps said that he considers the divorce from Shaplykova one of his greatest mistakes. He thanked the ex-wife for the fact that she did not cross him out of her life and allows her to be around.

Despite constant communication with his ex-wife, the musician admitted that he had already started a new affair with a woman 30 years younger than him. He did not reveal the name of his companion.

Earlier it became known that the ex-wife of Pavel Priluchny sued him.