Fate is in your hands in Griftland, which is already available at Xbox. In this deck-building dungeon and platformer game developed by Skymap Games and published by Klei entertainment We will explore Havaria, a sci-fi world that lies in ruins. The decisions we make will be vital, since the place is full of people who want to defeat us and as if that were not enough, they all remember each of our steps. Alliances will be vital in order to survive. Can we do it?

Griftland is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

On Griftland Each of our decisions will be important, we must create our strategy very well to decide the jobs we will take, the friendships we make or the letters that we are going to collect, since death usually comes quite quickly if we make the wrong decision. Each game will offer us different situations that will put us to the test, although we will also have the possibility of exploring new strategies that will be useful to us.

We can play as Sal, an adventurer who only seeks revenge and the gains he can get in the process. On the other hand, we also have Rook, a very experienced spy who works with his own agenda. And let’s not forget Smith, an idle bum who could perfectly save the world with his skills. Each of them has its own campaign in a different environment, where we will have several sides and incredible maps that we can explore.

Griftland offers us powerful enemies that will put our combat deck to the test, which consists of negotiation cards and combat cards that we can expand with our rewards for work well done, although we can also take them from fallen enemies. It all depends on our choices.

Offers with Gold and Featured Offers for the week of June 1

Alliances are very important in Griftland. Our characters are loyal to a faction, so we must play our cards very well or it could all end up fists. Cunning will be our best ally in this strategy game, since if we betray the wrong person it will be our downfall.

Remember that you can find Griftland available in the Microsoft Store At a price of € 15.99 with a 20% discount for the next 14 days.