Grifols, after a year in El trijadero, presented this afternoon the results of the 2024 exercise, marked by the attack in January last year of the Gotham Bolder. The exercise, in the opinion of the CEO of the firm,Nacho Abiacorresponds to a “historical performance”, in which the net benefit improved in the fourth quarter to 69 million euros and reached 157 in 2024, which represents an increase of 271%, almost three times more than in 2023.

The adjusted Ebitda increased in the fourth quarter by 19% to 526 million euros and the adjusted Ebitda of the year reached 1,779 million euros. In a note to the CNMV, Grifols also informs that the free cash flow rises to 335 million euros in the fourth quarter promoted, mainly, by better management of circulating capital throughout the entire Supply chain. In 2024 the FCL stands at 266 million euros.

With regard to the leverage ratio, it descends to 4.6 driven by the improvement of the EBITDA, an advance that the firm underlines compared to the 6.8 reported in the first quarter of the year. The 1.6 billion euros from the Disinversion in Mrs. Completed in June and the solid generation of cash flow, they explain this improvement, the firm stands out. As of December 31, 2024, Grifols had a liquidity position of approximately 1.9 billion euros.

For Nacho Abia, Grifols has “generated a solid impulsepositioning us for sustainable and profitable growth beyond 2025 ». For Rahul Srinivasan, financial responsible, “Grifols closed the year very strongly, marking our second consecutive record, reflecting the commitment and effort of our team.”









By divisions, Biopharma It is still the main Grifols growth engine. Income increased 15.1% in the fourth quarter and 11.3% in the year