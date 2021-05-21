The Chairman of Grifols, Víctor Grifols, together with the CEOs Raimon Grifols and Víctor Grifols Deu, this Friday in Barcelona. Europa Press

The Catalan multinational Grifols, specialized in blood-derived pharmaceutical products, wants to start a new stage after serving 15 years on the stock market marked by strong growth thanks to its plasma products, as explained by its leaders this Friday at the shareholders’ meeting. The coronavirus pandemic has boosted the company in some aspects, but it has also hampered others, such as the supply of plasma in the world, which has had an impact on sales. The multinational company expects access to this raw material to normalize from the second half of this year. In parallel, it has started a strategy of betting on innovation, with the research and development of new products, for which it has designed its own structure within the group.

The pharmaceutical group has reaped years of strong growth, but this first quarter its numbers have shown a decline: from January to March, the profit was 129.9 million, 30% less compared to the same period of the previous year. The cause of this decline is the problems caused by the pandemic, especially mobility restrictions, which have made it difficult for the multinational to access its raw material, plasma (the liquid part of blood). The turnover also suffered, with a decrease of 8.4%.

More plasma centers

These supply problems are in the process of being solved and the situation will normalize as of the second half of this year, as explained by the corporate vice president of Treasury and Investor Relations of Grifols, Nuria Pascual, after the shareholders’ meeting. However, the impact on sales of this improvement will not be noticeable for a few months, since from the time the plasma is accessed by donors until the drugs are produced, between six and nine months pass. During the pandemic, and despite access difficulties, patients have not suffered supply problems.

The group, however, has not limited itself to waiting for the situation to improve, but in recent months it has made a significant investment effort by acquiring dozens of plasma centers in the United States to mitigate its supply problems. In that country, the plasma collection system is based on an economic reward to the donor, something that Grifols wants to replicate in the European Union. The co-CEO, Raimon Grífols Roura, has admitted that he does not have “high expectations” in this regard. The strategy, for now, is to continue growing with the acquisition of plasma centers or with collaboration with companies or local governments, as has been done so far in Canada, Egypt or China. The accumulated investment in the last five years in international expansion is 1,450 million euros.

However, the group has entered a new stage in which innovation in non-plasma products will prevail. “We want to evolve in a new paradigm in blood products so as not to depend on the US,” explained the other co-CEO, Víctor Grifols, at the shareholders’ meeting. The businessman stressed that last year 50% of the growth experienced by the company came from new products. While it is true that the Bioscience division, which is dedicated to plasma products, is the main one and contributes most of the income, the group wants to further promote growth in other products. To do this, it will rely on the firms Chiron, Alkahest and Gigagen, and an internal structure dedicated entirely to innovation, research and development. The new team is led by Albert Grífols Coma-Cros.