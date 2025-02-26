Grifols triples the result and reduces indebtedness in its ‘Annus Horribilis’

There was expectation for knowing the tap accounts corresponding to 2024, their particular Annus horribilismarked by an unprecedented stock market crisis. It is played this week by the hemoderivated company to recover the confidence of the market, after an exercise marked by the harassment without barracks of the Gotham bearish fund, which made the actions of the pharmacist completely collapsed and that brought out problems of transparency and governance In the company, already bruised in itself by excessive indebtedness after the pandemic.

The group has reported on Wednesday the achievement of a benefit of 157 million euros (+271%), which is almost tripling the 2023, thanks to the rise in income, which grew 10.3%, until reaching the 7,212 million euros. The pharmacist has assured that they are “solid results, exceeding income and cash flow forecasts.” This magnitude stood at 266 million euros, above estimates. The cash flow is relevant because it measures the capacity of a liquidity company and, consequently, to deal with the payments that arise. The leverage decreased up to 4.6 times the gross exploitation benefit (EBITDA), from the 6.4 it had at the end of 2023.

Grifols says that it has strengthened its balance and has increased its liquidity to 1.9 billion euros, and that the net financial debt was, as of December 31, 2024, at 8,046 million euros, 21% less than at the end of 2023. Generate cash flow and reduce indebtedness are the large headaches of the company.

The Catalan multinational has orchestrated this week a representation with three acts (and a prelude) to convince investors to forget the accusations poured by Gotham to make up the accounting, the research of the CNMV and the frustrated attempt of public offer of public offer Acquisition (OPA) by the Brookfield fund along with family members to temporarily remove the parquet company.

Each act with the focus on each of the challenges faced by Grifols: governance, financial health of the company and future plans. The prelude took place in early February, when, with the accounts of 2024 already practically closed, he convened his Markets Day Capitalwhich caused the results to be good. Grifols had not organized this event with investors since 2022, before unleashing the current stock market crisis.

Before the second act-the presentation of the annual accounts-this Tuesday the company gave a signal on governance. He announced the appointment of Anne-Catherine Berner, former Minister of Transportation and Communications of Finland and so far Independent Counselor, new non-executive president of the company. Berner will replace Thomas Glanzmann, that he had already abandoned all executive positions earlier than expected. With the appointment of Nacho Abia as CEO in April 2024, the pharmacist established that both would share these executive tasks until the beginning of 2025.

Gotham’s attack caused a sea of ​​doubts about the good governance of Grifols. Since then, the company has carried out renovations in its directive dome. Two family members, Víctor and Raimon Grifols left their managerial positions, but maintain their armchair in the Board of Directors as Sunday. With the appointment of an independent president, Grifols “continues to strengthen her corporate governance,” the Company assured the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) on Tuesday.

The third act will take place this Thursday, with the celebration of the expected Markets Day Capital In London. The company will have the opportunity to stage the story you have built on its most immediate future and how it intends to enhance the business, starting by counting key details of the growth strategy for this year. And, above all, tell how to refinance the debt. In 2024 he achieved it on the one hand selling his participation in the China Shanghai Raas to Haier for 1,629 million euros; and on the other hand, with the issuance of preferential bonds guaranteed at 7.125% with expiration in May 2030.

Grifols rejects Brookfield’s potential offer at 10.5 euros per share and recommends not accepting this price

The ultimate goal is to boost the price of shares, which for some analysts have a revaluation potential between 60% and 70%. The average objective price for Grifols titles is between 14 and 15 euros, compared to 9.62 on Wednesday, a price that is still 33% lower than the level it had before the Gotham attack.