Grifols headquarters. David Zorrakino (Europa Press/Getty Images)

Grifols sues Gotham City in the US. As threatened, the Catalan blood products company demands that the bearish fund compensate it for the damages caused by the report published on January 9, in which it accused the Catalan company of manipulating your accounts. And it demands that the justice system introduce precautionary measures that prevent Gotham from publishing new reports about Grifols.

Grifols has filed a lawsuit before the United States District Court of the Southern District of New York against the funds Gotham City and General Industrial Partners, as well as their founders Daniel Yu and Cyrus de Weck, as reported by the Catalan multinational this Friday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). The complaint alleges that these defendants “obtained a substantial short position in Grifols by subsequently publishing and distributing a report containing falsehoods about Grifols' accounting, communications, finances, and integrity.”

The Catalan company closed this Friday on the stock market at 9.56 euros per share, 32% less than the 14.24 euros at which it ended the session on January 8, the one before the publication of the Gotham report. The company has lost 2,780 million in stock market capitalization in this time.

The company already announced two days after the publication of the report that it planned to take legal action against Gotham. Grifols has charged during against Gotham. In a first communication to the market, he accused the fund of trying to artificially sink the price to obtain profits from the bearish positions it has accumulated. He also claimed that the report's findings were false information.

The fund—which when it published the report had a short position on the company that closed in less than 24 hours after the stock market crash—accused Grifols of doctoring its accounts to inflate the EBITDA and artificially reduce the debt, for which it gave a value of zero euros. It fundamentally focused on the consolidation of two subsidiaries, BPC and Haemna, which it bought in 2018 and sold that same year to one of its shareholders, Scranton.

The CNMV is also investigating Gotham City. The regulator, which has demanded additional information from Grifols about its relations with Scranton, is also investigating whether the bearish fund spread false information to cause a drop in the stock market.

