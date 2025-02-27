The presentation yesterday of results and the meeting held this afternoon with investors have led to the multinational of the HEMEDRIVATED GRIFOLS to shoot in the stock market, leading the signatures of the IBEX 35 and growing their price by 14.32% to the closure of the … sessionto place the unit price of its shares at 10,995 euros, maximum since last November. In the balance of the year presented yesterday -marked by the deterioration of the action after the attack of the Gotham bearish fund and the failed Brookfield OPA -the firm communicated a benefit of 157 million euros, almost four times more than a year.

The acceleration on the parquet was produced in parallel to the announcement by the way it foresees duplicate your income In the next decade until reaching 14,000 million euros. These forecasts are part of the Strategic Growth Plan that the company has presented today in the capital Markets Day held in London, in what is an attempt to recover the confidence of the markets after a very complicated exercise and that has involved the withdrawal of the executive positions of the Grífols family and the control of the new CEO, Nacho Abia.

By 2029, halfway from its goal to 10 years, reports the company, Grifols plans to reach 10,000 million euros in revenue, an EBITDA of 2.9 billion euros and a free cash flow (FCL) accumulated before mergers and acquisitions of more than 3.5 billion euros, a mainly supported growth over its biopharma division.

«The strategic investments made in recent years, which have allowed him to have a Diversified global network Of plasma donation centers and leading productive facilities in the industry, they provide sufficient capacity to respond to the growing demand for medications derived from plasma, a sector with high growth potential, ”explains the company.

According to the multinational, its growth plan is based on the development of its biopharma products portfolio, greater profitability by optimizing its various supply sources of plasma and the greatest efficiency, as well as the launch of new products, such as fibrinogen, which is expected to be available in the European Union in mid -2025 and in the United States in early 2026. “Other key products, such as trimodulin, will further strengthen this portfolio, along with R&D investments for the development of future therapeutic treatments,” adds the company.

«After having doubled our income in the last decade and taking into account the great moment that the business lives after two consecutive years of record results in 2023 and 2024, we fully trust the value creation plan and in its ability to promote us to achieve the goals established in our five -year strategy and our vision for ten years. This will allow us to serve more patients in more markets with more medications, ”said Nacho Abia, CEO of Grifols.