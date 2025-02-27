02/27/2025



Updated at 11: 27h.





Grifols has risen more than 5% on Thursday in Bagafter the Hemodervados company published on Wednesday, after the closure of the market, its corresponding 2024 accounts, when it won 157 million euros, almost four times more than a year earlier.

Thus, the actions of the Catalan company They rose 5.17% around 9.25 hours, with their class ‘A’ shares, those that quote on the IBEX 35, exchanging at a unit price of 10,115 euros. However, minutes later it increased its impulse to 5.53%, to 10.15 euros per title.

2024 was a year in which the Catalan Hemodervados Company suffered, among other issues, its stock market collapse following the crisis Surveyed after the four attacks that the Gotham City Research bearish fund came to launch on Grifols, which led him to fall in last year full 40.8%.

According to its accounts, the income was 7,212 million, 10.3% more and historical record, and the gross exploitation result (Ebitda) reported reached 1,631 million, 32% more, while the Ebitda adjusted was 1,779 million, with a 24.7%margin.









The company has explained that it continues to progress in disappointment and that at the end of 2024 the leverage ratio was 4.6 times, from 6.8 times of the First quarter of the year, and that as of December 31 had a liquidity position of 1.9 billion euros.

According to the company, this reduction in the leverage ratio has been driven by the improvement of the EBITDA, the 1.6 billion euros from the divestment in Shanghai Raas in June and the “solid” cash flow generation.

The CEO of Grifols, Nacho Abiahas indicated that it is “a historical performance” and has celebrated having fulfilled the commitments and objectives of 2024.

For its part, the Financial DirectorRahul Srinivasan, explained that the company “closed the year with great force” and highlighted the reduction of the risks in the balance and the focus on the generation of free cash flow.

The free cash flow was 226 million euros“Favored” by the expansion of the EBITDA and a better management of circulating capital throughout the supply chain.

The business unit of Biopharma It remained the “main growth engine” of Grifols, with an increase in income of 11.3% in the whole of the year, until exceeding 6,100 million euros.

The company explained that the growth It was driven by the immunoglobulin franchise, which increased its income by 15.3%.

On the other hand, the plasma supply “effectively covered the growing demand»With a cost per liter that continued to decrease.

For its part, the Diagnostic business reduced its income by 3.8%, up to 644.8 million for the ‘One-Off’ of the commercial adjustment of the first quarter of 2023 and Bio Supplies increased by 34.8%, to 215.7 million.