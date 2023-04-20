A US subsidiary of Grifols and the German group Siemens are studying an agreement to put an end to the various open disputes between these companies, as reported by the Spanish company to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). ). The deal is valued at $43.3 million, about €40 million at current exchange rates. Grifols recently closed another lawsuit in the United States with a settlement of 16.75 million dollars.

The agreement is being negotiated between the Californian Grifols Diagnostics Solutions (GDS) and its partner Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, on the one hand, and Siemens, on the other. The companies have been in open litigation for several years and crossing arbitration demands that now seem to be channeled in a friendly way.

“In 2022, GDS and Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics (“Ortho”) commenced a third arbitration against Siemens alleging non-payment of royalties under certain agency and license agreements. Siemens countersued GDS and Ortho alleging that it was not owed those royalties, among other claims. The parties are currently considering the resolution of all disputes between them, including the possible execution of a settlement agreement, new license and supply agreements, together with a payment by Siemens to GDS and Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics for an amount of 43,300,000 dollars”, indicates Grifols in the annual report filed with the SEC.

The company also explains in its documentation that the date of August 24 has been set for the final approval of the agreement with which to settle a class action lawsuit filed in Illinois with the payment of 16.75 million dollars. In that lawsuit, the plaintiffs alleged that Grifols violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. These plaintiffs donated plasma at one of Grifols’ centers in Illinois and as part of the process they had to scan at least one fingerprint to verify their identity.

The plaintiffs accused Grifols of breaching the aforementioned law by failing to develop an adequate data retention policy and by collecting, using and storing the biometric data of tens of thousands of donors without obtaining their informed written consent. Although Grifols denies these allegations by the plaintiff, he reached an agreement to shelve the case for the aforementioned 16.75 million, which was preliminarily approved by the court on March 9, 2023.

Also in Illinois, but in a totally different case, Grifols and Ortho are demanding Abbott pay royalties for a patent in relation to HIV, the result of a 2019 agreement. Although an arbitrator ruled that Abbott had to pay four million dollars to GDS/Ortho, the litigation continues and Abbott tries to invalidate the patent.

In its annual report to the SEC, Grifols reviews the risks that threaten the company and emphasizes debt, the true Achilles heel of the company in times of rising interest rates. As of December 31, 2022, its current and non-current financial liabilities amounted to 10,756.2 million euros, of which a substantial majority (9,960.6 million euros) was long-term debt. The company explains that some 1,300 million euros and another 2,300 million dollars are variable rate debt, 37% of the total.

“Our high level of indebtedness could have significant adverse effects on our business,” admits the company, which lists the possible complications derived from such high debt. It also points out that the agreements that govern its debt contain various clauses that limit its ability to assume additional debt, to pay dividends or make distributions to Grifols shareholders or to amortize or repurchase capital stock, to carry out investments and other operations.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter