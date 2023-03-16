The Freiburg footballer gritty towards the Europa League match.

Europa League eve for the Freiburg Of Vincent Grifo who tomorrow will face Juventus in the return match of the round of 16 of the tournament. Italian spoke to AllJuve about the challenge and the positive feelings ahead of the match. Below is an excerpt of his words.

POSSIBILITY’ – “How much do we believe in the possibility of going through? Juve showed us their worth in the first leg, they’re a great team and made up of excellent players like Di Maria. There’s a lot of respect for our opponent, but we play at home and the fans will be on our side. Their drive will allow us to score at least one goal,” he said Griffon.

SAMPLE EXAMPLE – Taking a cue from the two goals scored against Juventus by Sampdoria in the last round of the championship, the player from the German team said: “Some of us followed the match against Sampdoria, Juve were good at overcoming the moment of difficulty. The two goals conceded make us understand that their defense is not impregnable, but they will arrive in Freiburg very concentrated and will try to avoid episodes similar to those that occurred on Sunday evening.” See also WEC | Extra power for the Alpine for the Le Mans 24h test

March 15, 2023 (change March 15, 2023 | 1:20 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Grifo #challenges #Juventus #fans #score #goal