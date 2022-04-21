The club’s losses and debt towards the tax authorities and banks grow On April 30, a showdown between the old patron and the new US owners

Genoa – A clearly negative balance, to certify even more the crisis that the Griffon has been experiencing for some time. 2021 ends for the rossoblù club with a loss of over 42 million but with a positive net equity of 4 million, due to share capital and reserves (7 million), revaluation reserves (40 million) and losses carried forward (over 33 million).

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS