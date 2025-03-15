The president of Seat, Wayne Griffiths, warns that a hypothetical renounces to manufacture the Tavascan coupra, the electric vehicle they produce in China, due to European tariffs, it would be “very dangerous” for the future of a “so young” brand and with “as few models” as a coupra and, in addition, it would “also” in danger “also to the whole company.

“You have to avoid this as it is”the British manager, who urges the EU to find “as soon as possible” a solution to reduce European tariffs to the coupra Tavascan, in an interview.

These EU tariffs to import the tavascan coupra currently add up to 30.7%, of which 10% was already previously planned and 20.7% have been set in addition. Griffiths has been fighting for this tariff reduction for months.

“Brussels has understood that our case is specific”

Griffiths warns that the financial impact on SEAT accounts that these tariffs are causing tavascan You can’t “endure another month.”

However, the CEO of Seat and Cupra also believes that conversations with Brussels go “in the good direction”, because “they have understood” that the case of the Cupra Tavascan “is specific” and There is “will to find a solution.”

“We are collateral damage. We are not Chinese brand, nor are we making ‘dumping’ or cheap cars. Our technology comes from Europe and the Chinese factory is from Volkswagen, “says Griffiths in relation to the peculiarities of this vehicle that is manufactured in Anhui (China).

“Now Touch to find the legislative mechanism And we are in discussion with Brussels to find an urgent solution, “explains Griffiths, who adds:” If we really have to stop (production) because we cannot bear these losses longer, we will have to react lowering the production of combustion cars in Martorell (Barcelona) and this will have an impact at the employment level. “

And is that the production of each electric vehicle allows Compensate the emissions produced for combustion.

Consequently, without the manufacture of said electrical model the Martorell plant It should significantly cut the combustion cars units that produce and It could be exposed to losing 1,500 jobs.

“I don’t want to plan collateral damage, but avoid it”

In any case, Griffiths highlights that only “reach a solution.” “I don’t want to plan collateral damage (in terms of loss of production or employment). I want to avoid it “sentence.

“You have to concentrate efforts on finding a solution”argues the manager, since “stop manufacturing (the vehicle) would be the consequence if we do not find a solution, and nobody wants us to go in that direction,” he adds.

Flexibility to land in the US

As for the US tariff policy, and how can this have an impact on the future implantation of Cupra in the US, Griffiths ratifies the intention of the landing brand in that country At the end of this decade.

But admits that the context It has been “a little” complicated with tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump and those dictated in correspondence by other regions and affected countries.

“Not only should you bet on a solution (to be in the US), but for several”considers Griffiths, who underlines that the context of current uncertainty requires “flexibility.”

Griffiths assumes that, if Cupra wants to sell cars in the United States, it will have to create “value” in North America to protect yourself from factors such as tariffs or currency exchangeamong others.

“Surely there is riskbut this risk can be lowered or uploaded, “considers the president of Seat, who assumes that when he couples enters in the US, at least” with two models, one already existing and a new one, designed for the US client, who is looking for a larger vehicle, although also exportable to other parts of the world.