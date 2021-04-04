In the NBA there always has to be a topic of debate and now, without a doubt, is (again) that of the super teams. Arrival through buyout from Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge to the Nets, to play secondary media in the service of a big three atomic (Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-James Harden) is the center of the League today. Many assume that neither Griffin and LaMarcus are at the level of their best times … but they are still reinforcements obtained without giving anything in return and with minimal contracts.

Now the very system of buyouts how much favors the main hopefuls (the Lakers just got Andre Drummond) and it is debated whether the Nets don’t have too. Kevin Durant has already replied on social networks to those who accuse him of not being able to win alone or almost alone (“I will never achieve alone any of the things I want to achieve in life“), and Blake Griffin has been the last to come out in defense of his team and the decisions that its components have been making to meet in Brooklyn, where they have become, for many, the new official villain of the NBA.

“I find all this funny,” said Griffin incisively, who left the Pistons to look for the ring in the Big Apple, “For the last two years all I’ve heard about myself is how lousy I was already. And now chips for this team and everything is this is not fair! People say what they want, I don’t give it much more importance”.

Steve Nash, the (rookie) coach in charge of making so much talent work as a team, doesn’t quite understand the debate that has raged around them either: “I don’t even know what it means in this context that we are the villains. I guess people like to talk, argue… I know Blake said they call him a villain now after two years telling him he sucked. “

The two-time MVP with the Suns of Mike D’Antoni, now his assistant in the Nets, insists on considering the comments surrounding his team ridiculous: “It seems we have done something illegal. I don’t know what we were supposed to have doneSit around without trying to improve our rotation? It is assumed that what it is about in this League is to make the best possible team. And even that doesn’t guarantee you anything. “