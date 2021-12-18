Genoa – To understand the reason for a Serie B ranking, we need to go back almost four months. In the frantic last days of the transfer market, when Genoa suddenly came out of the summer torpor and placed a series of shots capable of reviving enthusiasm: Caicedo, Maksimovic, Fares and Touré. A sudden burst of enthusiasm that added to the exaltation of the negotiation for the sale of the club to 777 Partners.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS