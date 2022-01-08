Griezmann came out with visible signs of pain in the last Copa del Rey match, and after medical analysis, it has been confirmed that the Frenchman has suffered a relapse in the muscle injury suffered a few weeks ago in the right thigh.
The club has issued a statement explaining this situation and announcing that the player will undergo treatment and physiotherapy to heal the injury before rehabilitation begins. This indicates that the player will be out for a time out and will miss several important matches.
Griezmann had suffered the injury on December 12 in the match against Real Madrid, but as the relapse indicates, the player was not fully recovered, so this time they should not force so much with the French and that his return is when the player is truly 100%.
We could estimate that the downtime will be close to a month, if you don’t really force the machine and wait to fully recover. This would cause the French to miss the next La Liga match, against Villarreal, and also the Spanish Super Cup. Nor will he be in the Cup quarterfinal match against his former team, Real Sociedad.
The player was managing to regain sensations and these two consecutive injuries slowed down his adaptation to Atlético. Now the player must think about healing, because the eighth of the Champions League will take place in February, where the player should be ready to be important for Atlético de Madrid.
Meanwhile, his loss could be a problem for the rojiblanco team’s options in the Super Cup and the Cup, but Cholo will have to find a scheme that minimizes the loss of the Frenchman. It is perhaps the moment to give stripes to Joao Félix, who is showing entering as a substitute that he is ready to shine.
