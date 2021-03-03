Ronald Koeman does not have Antoine Griezmann in the most important moment of the season. His absence before him Elche (3-0) in the postponed LaLiga match it was argued to give him rest after the accumulation of matches he had and especially in the face of the League match against Sevilla (0-2) a few days later. However, his absence in the gala eleven last Saturday, betting Koeman for a change of system, with Ousmane Dembélé and Leo Messi in the attack, it did leave a trace of doubt about the role of the French international, which was confirmed this Wednesday in the second leg of the semifinals of Cup against the Seville team, where it has once again been out of the eleven.

In fact, It is the first time since he signed for FC Barcelona that Griezmann has chained three games in a row as a substitute. So far he had been, at most, twice, both last season and this season.

We have to go back more than eight years to see Griezmann ‘sucking’ so much bench. It was specifically in December 2014, when I played with him Atlético de Madrid, and did not play in the Cup against Hospitalet (0-3) and in the League against Elche at home (0-2) and Villareal in the Calderón (0-1).

There is no doubt that this situation will give some thought to Griezmann about his performance and future at the club. Koeman was highly critical of his forwards’ ineffectiveness and signaled the heavyweights to step forward. Some like Leo Messi, has eight games in a row scoring, or Gerard Piqué, has recovered in record time to lead the defense, They have proven it with facts, others like Antoine seem to have turned off the lights. His definitive descent into hell was unleashed before the PSG (1-4) in the Camp Nou on February 16, where he completed a match as inconsequential as it was flat, in every way.

This situation is especially burdensome for the club if we also take into account that Griezmann is the second highest card in the squad, after Leo Messi, apart from the 120 million clause that FC Barcelona had to pay two summers ago.