The defeat in the Bernabéu (2-1) forces Atlético de Madrid to get at least two goals difference before those of Ancelotti to access the quarterfinals of the Champions League without having to suffer the agony of a … penalty shootout. And the matt Antoine Griezmann (That on the 21st he will turn 34) he recovers his best version, the one that he has not managed to exhibit in the last matches.

Before Real Madrid was not the expected night, although the Frenchman, Escudero INNEGOCABLE FOR CHOLO SIMEONE In all the great appointments, it remains one of the headlights of the Metropolitan team. The goals, however, are now not a thing of the historical maximum filmmaker of the rojiblanco club and is the Argentine Julián Álvarez who has taken the witness. Last Tuesday, a work of art of the Argentine, allows you to keep the mattress dream very alive.

The Gallic, who no longer plays as close to the area as he did in other seasons, is still seen by Cholo as a key piece when assembling and elaborating the Atlético game from the center of the field, to which the striker tends to drop, which forces him to an extra physical effort to approach and merode the rival goals. Generous as in its entire stage at the orders of Cholo in terms of Delivery and sacrificebefore Real Madrid he tried with a satin shot saved by Courtois, but the rojiblanco was missing the spark and the tino that until he did not accompany him so much. The downturn, by sensations and numbers, is evident.

Despite adding sixteen In all competitions throughout this season, in the last seven appointments he has only celebrated against Barcelona in the first leg of the semifinals of the Cup. Nothing to do with the success that led him to chain seven goals in five games between the end of November and the beginning of December 2024, his most productive performing streak throughout the course in a team in which he has had a presence in all the League and Champions League games. It has only rested in the Copa crashs against the Cácereño and Elche, 39 games in total in their backpack, 33 of them appearing in the initial photo, although it only completed the minutes in a dozen of them because Griezmann has become a regular in the substitutions of his technician.

Contract until 2026

The Frenchman is increasingly suffering from physical rivals and it is difficult to see him try, even less for speed, shortcomings that compensates for the glove he continues to look when attending his teammates. Up to eight goal passes appear in the statistics of a player who in September 2024 resigned from the selection of his country to focus on Atlético, with which he is looking for a new title before his farewell to an entity in which he is already a legend.

With contract Until June 2026, Griezmann’s continuity in Atlético de Madrid is an unknown from next June. In the club they ensure that he has won the right to decide his future and it will be the player who, with the United States on the horizon, will have the final word.