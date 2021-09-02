The last minute bomb transfer in this summer market it was Antoine Griezmann. Almost over the horn, the Atlético de Madrid obtained the assignment with purchase option of the French striker, who returns from the Barcelona just two years later to go there in exchange for 120 million euros.
One of the doubts raised by his arrival is the welcome you will have in your first game as a local. I sincerely believe that at first people can be a bit harsh with him, but with the passage of time that ‘tone’ will soften.
In the end, Griezmann is a player who in his four years de rojiblanco gave an excellent performance. With Simeone he reached the best football of his career and became a world crack, and also gave a leap in quality to Atlético de Madrid. He helped the team win titles and at the level of professionalism there was no nothing to reproach him in those four years.
Yes it is true that the way he had to leave the club, in June 2019, it was not the most elegant. But in the end, it was Barcelona that paid the clause and who took it. He even endured a season longer than he seemed, when he did that documentary with Pique about “The decision”.
To the fans of Atlético de Madrid that did not sit well with him, but time heals everything. In the end, if Grizzi is able to give afternoons of glory to the club, the first to be happy It will be the fans themselves. The good deal a Griezmann is just that, matter of time. But do not doubt that it will come much sooner rather than later.
