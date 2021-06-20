The forward of Barcelona and the French team, Antoine Griezmann, He appeared before the media at a press conference to review France’s draw against Hungary yesterday and to ensure that they were disappointed that they were not able to win: “We are disappointed and also a bit angry. It was a difficult game with incredible heat. The Hungarians played well and defended, punishing us against. It was difficult to play in the first half with the dry pitch and the heat. In the second half we were better when we went to 4-4-2 and with the entry of Ousmane Dembélé. It’s a European Championship, each opponent is difficult to play ”.

France’s attacks: “The need for every striker is to score the first goal. If we mark later, everything comes faster for everyone. Karim and Kylian had chances, they are going to come in soon. You have to be patient and trust ”.

The game against Portugal: “It will be necessary to be very attentive, because we can get into trouble, but we are united as a group to win the game. It will not be easy, but we will try to do well to maintain first place in the group ”.

The foul that Mbappé launched against Hungary: “He caught the ball and wanted to shoot. Kylian throws the fouls well, I have been able to verify it in training. For me there was no problem. A pity that he did not enter, because in training he puts them in. “

The physical state of France: “It was a bit like 2018, we are still not physically fit in the group stage. Physically we are fine, but the heat of the game was incredible. In the first game our legs were heavy after a good preparation. It is up to us to sleep well and respond to Portugal ”.

Special match for Griezmann: “It is a special match as some of my family will have the Portugal jersey. It is a pride to play for France, it is always special to play against Portugal, my mother will go to the game. Playing against a great team that has Cristiano, he is always special. We will try to win ”.

Benzema’s lack of goal: “Benzema needs to score, but he helps us a lot offensively. We stand behind him and he has our support. When he scores a goal, the tap will open and everything will flow. He and I talked a lot about our disposition in the field ”.