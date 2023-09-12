This summer, football in Saudi Arabia had an explosion that has been brewing since last year after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Now, the sheikhs have invested around 900 million euros in signing stars of the level of Neymar and Benzema with the aim of forming one of the best competitions on the planet. The Sheikhs’ tournament has been the second league that has spent the most money, only below the Premier League.
Despite this, there has been much more talk about Leo Messi’s arrival to the MLS with Inter Miami than about all the blunderbuss that the Arabs have formed in recent weeks. The Argentine rejected the best contract in the history of sport from the sheikhs for a salary of 400 million euros per year and decided to sign a contract 4 times lower with David Beckham’s team for one simple reason, he wanted a life comfortable together with his family, something that Arabia would not enjoy.
This example set by Leo can be followed by several stars, one of them Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman, who this summer also had an offer in Saudi Arabia, has made it clear that he has no intention of going to that destination, since in his mind is the position of once his cycle with Atlético de Madrid is over, leaving with destination to the MLS. The player himself has made it clear that the United States is a country that he and his family love. It is rumored that both Inter Miami and the two Los Angeles teams are analyzing a future with Antoine.
